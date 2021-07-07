Man jailed under $40K bond for alleged child abuse against 7-week-old babies in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is jailed under $40,000 bond on charges of child abuse against his two 7-week-old children in Monroe.

On July 4, the Monroe Police Department initiated an investigation in reference to alleged child abuse on two 7-week-old infants.

During a thorough investigation, officials discovered serious injuries suffered by both infants.

Police went on to arrest Troy Dee Ramberg Jr., the father of the children, on July 7 and charge him with two counts of felony child abuse.

Ramberg was taken to the Union County Jail and is currently being held under a $40,000.00 secured bond.

Officials did not provide any other details.

