Man arrested in death of 17-year-old shot on July 4 in Charlotte’s South End

Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old that occurrred in Charlotte’s South End on July 4 in the middle of the day.

The shooting happened around 3:41 p.m. near a busy intersection on South Boulevard at Remount Road. Police say 17-year-old Travell Moore was found with a gunshot wound. Medic rushed Moore to the hospital where he died a short time later.

According to the police report, a 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were also victims of gun threats but did not seek medical treatment.

On Wednesday, July 7, police said 30-year-old Dashawn Rorie was charged with murder in the case. He is also charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the crime or said what evidence led to Rorie being named as a suspect.

The original report stated that police were looking for at least two suspects, and that the teenagers did not know who was shooting at the car. Officials have not said if a second person is still being sought.

WBTV News was at the scene shortly after the shooting. A car with an apparent bullet hole through the windshield could be seen.

Police say the victim was known to their officers and they don’t believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

People living and working near the busy intersection told WBTV they were in shock that this happened in the middle of the day.

“I hope for nothing like that to ever happen,” Meredith Thompson, one of the owners of Canine Cafe said. “It’s tragic and it’s terrible.”

Her business was closed for the holiday, but she was surprised to hear what happened just outside her doorstep.

“There’s so many people around all the time and it’s so busy,” she said.

Across the street, the manager of Spoons says it’s a wake-up call.

“I will say everyone just make sure you’re looking out for your surroundings,” Justin Chavis said. “That’s important.”

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.

