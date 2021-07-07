Man arrested, accused of setting house on fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrest a man who is accused of setting a house on fire in east Charlotte Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on Farm Pond Lane around 6 p.m. and it took 27 firefighters to put the fire out. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

On Wednesday morning, Charlotte Fire Department said investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set with the suspect arrested on scene.

Brian Hoy, 23, was charged with arson in connection to this case.

Update Structure Fire; 5300 block of Farm Pond Ln; CFD Investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set with suspect arrested on scene; estimated fire loss $100k; no injuries reported. https://t.co/GA9UQHuHIx pic.twitter.com/iywavIRP36 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 7, 2021

The home suffered an estimated fire loss of $100,000. Officials did not give any other details.

