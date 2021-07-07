NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested, accused of setting house on fire in east Charlotte

Brian Hoy, 23, was charged with arson in connection to this case.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrest a man who is accused of setting a house on fire in east Charlotte Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on Farm Pond Lane around 6 p.m. and it took 27 firefighters to put the fire out. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

On Wednesday morning, Charlotte Fire Department said investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set with the suspect arrested on scene.

Brian Hoy, 23, was charged with arson in connection to this case.

The home suffered an estimated fire loss of $100,000. Officials did not give any other details.

