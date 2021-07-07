NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis 101 classes start September 14

Kannapolis 101 gives residents a behind-the-scenes look at how your local city government works.
Kannapolis 101 gives residents a behind-the-scenes look at how your local city government works.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Curious about how your city government works? Want a behind the scenes look at everything from the police department to economic development to the water treatment plant? Want to understand how the city budget works?

Kannapolis 101 gives residents a behind-the-scenes look at how your local city government works. This special nine-week program starts Tuesday, September 14 and continues each Tuesday until November 8. Classes are held from 6-8:30 p.m. at various city facilities. The program is free, and priority is given to Kannapolis residents.

Kannapolis 101 topics include:

• Overview of City Government• Finance Department• Public Works &Water Treatment• Planning• Police Department• Parks & Recreation• Fire Department• Economic Development/Downtown Revitalization

Seats are limited, so sign up today. Applications are due at 5 p.m. on August 20, 2021. If you are interested in participating in the 2021 program, please visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/Kannapolis101 to complete the online application.

