Human remains found while searching for suspect in South Carolina, deputies say

Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at this time.
Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at this time.(WYFF)
By Anne Newman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Human remains were found Tuesday night by deputies searching for a suspect that fled a traffic stop, according to Deputy Kory Morian, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:22 p.m. Greenville County K9 Deputies were tracking a suspect that fled a traffic stop near Augusta Road and I-85, Morian said.

According to Morian, during the search deputies located unidentifiable humans remains near a wooded area near the intersection of Woodmede Way and Bruce Road just before 5 p.m.

Deputies said they later located the suspect that fled the traffic stop, Morian said.

According to Morian, the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at this time.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

