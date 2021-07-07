Four hurt in Rowan County shooting, stabbing

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were shot and one person was stabbed in Rockwell Tuesday night.

Deputies say they were called to two separate but related scenes, Organ Church Road and Stolz Road. Officials responded to a stabbing call in the 2300 block of Organ Church Road around 11 p.m. when a second call came in for a shooting in the 100 block of Stolz Road, about a mile away.

Deputies say they found a green Honda Accord with numerous bullet holes and shattered windows at the Stolz Road location. A man and woman were inside the car, deputies say, and the woman had a gunshot wound to her leg. The man was apparently holding pressure to the woman’s injury and told police he was struck in the head with a baseball bat. He also had an injury to his hand.

At Organ Church Road, deputies say they found a man who had been stabbed, along with multiple bullet casings. Deputies say the pair found in the car at Stolz Road was initially on Organ Church Road but fled the scene when the shooting started.

Another victim showed up at Northeast Medical Center in Concord with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say the victim arrived in a dark-colored Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, which matched the description of a truck seen fleeing the shooting scene along Stolz Road.

One victim told officials the shooting happened in Kannapolis.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously by following this link: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.