Elsa is set to make landfall this morning in Florida

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Elsa is expected to bring heavy rainfall to our area.

8:30 A.M. WEDNESDAY

Elsa is back to tropical storm status and should stay there until making landfall. That will happen this morning in the northern part of the Florida peninsula.

Winds are currently sustained at 65mph. It is moving north at 14mph. Elsa made it to category 1 hurricane status for a few hours last night before being downgraded again this morning. Even without a landfall, the storm has been lashing Florida with heavy rain all night.

After moving over land this morning, it will head for Georgia. We could get a few outer rain bands today. Showers or a thunderstorm will be possible across the Carolinas. However, the heaviest rain here will fall during the first half of Thursday.

Get ready for a wet morning commute tomorrow.

Rain will be possible from sun-up through midday. There could be pockets of heavy rain. 1-3″ will be possible. Winds could be gusty at times, but we should be able to avoid tropical storm force winds. The severe threat will also be off to our east.

8 P.M. TUESDAY

Elsa had winds of 75 mph, strengthening into a hurricane as it hurtled toward Florida’s northern Gulf Coast Tuesday evening. By Wednesday morning, Elsa weakened back to a tropical storm.

The National Weather Service said the storm is expected to make landfall between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday, somewhere between the Tampa Bay area and the Big Bend region.

Elsa is expected to track into Southern Georgia for Wednesday afternoon, with rain bands expected to move into the Carolinas. Elsa looks to move across the Eastern half of South Carolina and into Eastern North Carolina Wednesday night through the day Thursday.

At this point, the biggest impacts with heavy rain and possible gusty winds look to be along the I-85 corridor and eastward. Rainfall looks to vary from around 0.25″ toward the NC mountains, with 1″ to 3″+ across the Charlotte Metro area, and the eastern WBTV viewing area and NC Sandhills region.

