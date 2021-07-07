Elsa has made landfall - It’s headed our way now!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Taylor County, Florida late this morning.

The storm is headed north and toward the Carolinas for Thursday.

This is what we are tracking this week:

Showers this afternoon/ evening

Rain likely Thursday morning

1-2″ of rain possible

Leigh Brock's Wednesday afternoon forecast (WBTV)

The rest of today will be warm and muggy.

Highs will be in the low 90s. Showers are possible as tropical moisture streams north.

Rain will move in late tonight with a tropical feeling low temperature in the low 70s.

The latest NHC track brings Elsa a bit closer to the Charlotte area.

However, our main concerns haven’t changed. Heavy rain will be the biggest threat in the morning hours.

Some models are even speeding things up and are moving it out by midday. That may limit rainfall totals. Still, 1-2″ of rain seems reasonable as the storm moves through.

Gusty winds are also possible, but we should mainly stay below tropical storm-force winds. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s and it will have that tropical feel.

By Friday, Elsa will be a thing of the past.

We will return to a normal summertime pattern.

Highs will be around 90° and afternoon thunderstorms seem like a good bet.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

