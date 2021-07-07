NC DHHS Flu
Deadly crash shuts down part of I-77 NB in York County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 77 northbound in York County Wednesday morning, closing the area down, South Carolina officials say.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on I-77 northbound near Carowinds Boulevard, causing heavy backups.

We’re working to learn more about how many vehicles were involved and what may have caused the crash.

There’s no word on when the interstate is expected to reopen.

Watch WBTV live below Wednesday morning for updates.

