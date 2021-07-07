Deadly crash shuts down part of I-77 NB in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 77 northbound in York County Wednesday morning, closing the area down, South Carolina officials say.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on I-77 northbound near Carowinds Boulevard, causing heavy backups.

NOW: All lanes on I-77 N in York Co. remain blocked after a deadly crash near exit 90 earlier this morning. Latest on @WBTV_News. pic.twitter.com/WhVMXGulZa — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) July 7, 2021

We’re working to learn more about how many vehicles were involved and what may have caused the crash.

There’s no word on when the interstate is expected to reopen.

