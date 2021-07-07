Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify suspects in shootings at east Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the suspects responsible for two shootings at an apartment complex in east Charlotte.

Both of the shootings happened last week at the Wallace Woods Apartments in east Charlotte.

Police said the first shooting happened Tuesday, June 29 around 12:30 a.m. Surveillance footage from the apartment complex shows the suspected shooter walking across the complex’s parking lot. Police said the man fired shots at a car, injuring one of the people in the vehicle. The surveillance footage then shows the suspect sprint back across the parking lot. Detectives said the man got into a silver Dodge Charger to make the getaway.

The second shooting happened the very next day, Wednesday, June 30. Surveillance footage from the apartment complex shows a man running across the parking lot of the complex and firing shots from a handgun. Police said the man was shooting at a vehicle, but some of the bullets ended up hitting a random apartment unit.

Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers returned to the complex this week. Johnson and a few officers from the CMPD’s Independence Division went door-to-door, handing out informational flyers and encouraging neighbors to call police if they had any information about the recent shootings.

“I’ve been out here several times this year alone,” said Johnson. “These officers that work in this division, which is the Independence Division, they’ve constantly been out here. They’ve been working with the management of this apartment complex, trying to get to the root cause of these shootings.”

The detective said there have been seven different assaults involving guns in Wallace Woods this year. He said police have been called out to the community 129 different times for various situations. Johnson said it is unclear why so much crime has been happening in the complex.

“We’re not sure at all. We want to figure it out. Like I said, we’re gonna lean on the community for more information in reference to the violence in this community, and we’re gonna do that by getting out and talking to people and canvassing the area to see what the issue is over here,” said Johnson.

Anyone with information about the shootings in Wallace Woods Apartments is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.