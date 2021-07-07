NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte woman missing for 24 years honored on her 60th birthday
By Ron Lee
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family vigil was held on Tuesday night for a woman who has been missing for decades.

Jane Bui disappeared from her daughter’s home back in 1997.

With very little to go on, the case has become a standstill.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wonder how she is, how is she doing? Is she okay?” daughter Janette Bui asked.

Imagine the most important person in your life, one who raised you, who cared for you.

Then one day, she’s gone with no reason and no explanation.

The Bui family has been living with that agony since 1997.

“I have not seen or heard from her since,” said Janette Bui.

Janette Bui has been searching for her mother for 24 years.

Jane Bui was last seen at a home off Albemarle Road back in 1997. She was 36 years old at the time.

That was the last time anyone had seen her.

There have been no leads, tips or signs of struggle.

The only glimmer of hope is when her car was pulled over by police months later.

However, she wasn’t behind the wheel.

Jennette Bui says police haven’t given them any answers as to why someone else was driving her car.

“They’re not saying how he had her vehicle, why he had her vehicle or anything,” Janette Bui said.

With nothing more to follow, it’s become a waiting game.

In that time, Jane Bui has become a grandmother and a great-grandmother to children she may never meet.

Tuesday night, was a special night.

Jane Bui turns 60 years old.

A missing person’s support group had a forensic artist draw up what Jane might look like now.

“Somehow, someway, we’re going to find this person,” Sherrie Clark from the CUE Center said.

They lit candles and sent prayers and balloons skyward - hoping beyond hope for a miracle that might bring Jane Bui home, or at least give the family some closure.

“No matter what’s going on, what happened anything like that, we’re still going to welcome you with open arms back into our lives and back into our homes,” said Janette Bui.

Charlotte police still have the case but need help bringing Jane Bui home.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call the police.

