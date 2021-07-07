Cabarrus County CVB welcomes Erin Hicks as Visitor Services Manager

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Erin Hicks as Visitor Services Manager. In this role, Hicks oversees operations of the Cabarrus County Visitor Center in Concord and manages logistics to represent Cabarrus County at local and regional events.

“Erin plays an integral role in ensuring visitors receive a warm welcome to Cabarrus County,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “We’re excited to have her on board to greet and assist travelers and residents alike.”

Hicks is a native of Cabarrus County. Her previous experience includes customer service and administrative support roles with several local organizations. Most recently, she served as Program Assistant at the Cabarrus Arts Council. Prior to her time with CAC, she held roles with The CiRCE Institute in Concord as well as The Bead Lady, Escape Artist, and What-A-Burger Drive-Ins.

The Cabarrus County Visitor Center is located at 10099 Weddington Road, Suite 102 in Concord, North Carolina. For more information including hours of operation, go to www.VisitCabarrus.com.

