AP source: Ramirez agrees to become Charlotte FC’s 1st coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Associated Press) -According to a person familiar with the situation, Charlotte FC has agreed to a deal with Miguel Angel Ramirez to become the first head coach of its Major League Soccer expansion team.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the details of the contract have not been finalized.

The 36-year-old Ramírez is considered one of soccer’s brightest young minds, with coaching stops in Spain, Qatar, Ecuador and Brazil.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.