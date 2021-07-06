NC DHHS Flu
Yard waste in plastic bags could lead to fines in Charlotte

By David Hodges
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Maintaining a beautiful yard can be hard.

After collecting all of those trimmings, weeds and other yard waste, it’s time to trash them.

But in Charlotte plastic bags are no longer an option for putting your clippings on the curb.

“We’re no longer collecting plastic bags,” Charlotte Solid Waste Services Director Rodney Jamison said.

The plastic bag change took effect July 5th. Now you can only use compostable paper bags or reusable containers as long as the waste doesn’t weigh more than 75 pounds.

“The change is due to the environment,” Jamison said.

“We’re a big city and growing to be even bigger and we need to adjust and with the times.”

In addition, the use of plastic bags was causing trouble for the solid waste crews.

“Right now plastic is not accepted at the county facility. Our crews have to de-bag at the curve. It causes even more of a mess, strenuous efforts,” Jamison said.

Tuesday, WBTV took a ride along with a solid waste crew to find if people were already following the new yard waste rule

In this neighborhood no plastic bags were being used.

Using one in the future could cost you $150.

“It’s always a tool of last resort,” Jamison said.

Jamison said that homeowners who keep using plastic bags will get a notice on their door but repeated violations could cause code enforcement to come calling with a bill.

“There’s another warning that comes from our enforcement department that just lets you know, hey, please correct this issue and if it’s not corrected within a certain amount of time, then those fines happen,” Jamison said.

