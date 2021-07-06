Video shows aftermath of Fourth of July deck collapse

SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Multiple people were injured after a deck collapsed early Monday morning.

The Clay County 911 Center started to receive multiple 911 calls at 12:02 a.m., reporting a deck had fallen, and several people were injured at a home in the 200 block of Road D in Sutton.

Sutton Fire and Rescue were dispatched. The on-duty dispatcher was able to ascertain that many people were injured. Sutton Fire and EMS were the initial dispatch for this call in their district.

The Mass Casualty Plan was activated and Clay Center, Harvard, and Edgar EMS were dispatched to that location. This home is in Fillmore County and Fillmore County Deputies were dispatched. They requested assistance from Clay County Deputies and Nebraska State Patrol. Fillmore County EMS, Fairmont, Exeter, and Grafton EMS were sent to the scene. Fillmore County Hospital, Henderson Health Care, York County Hospital, and Mary Lanning were placed on trauma alert for incoming patients.

Sutton Fire and EMS arrived on scene of a new construction ranch style home, with a walk out basement leading to a pool. The second story deck had collapsed, and responders found multiple patients with various levels of trauma injuries located inside the home and around the back of the house around the pool. At least 17 patients were transported by volunteer EMS teams in Fillmore and Clay County for treatment.

No deaths were reported.

The Clay County EMA said other patients were transported by private vehicle from the scene.

According to Tim Lewis, Emergency Manager for Clay County, 17 people were transported to local hospitals by ambulance from the scene. There have been no additional updates on hospitals from patients that went by private auto.

The injuries that officials are looking at were potential concussions, broken limbs and lacerations. Officials are aware that some of the more complicated treatments required were sent to Bryan West in Lincoln.

Currently, there isn’t an accurate count of how many people attended. Lewis said that when they arrived, there were roughly 150 people milling around in and around the house.

The DJ, working for this pool party, was on the deck and reported that he was playing music and people rushed up on the deck with him and it collapsed under the surge of the crowd. Responders estimated that there were over 200 people at the party. It is unknown how many had been on the deck when it collapsed.

Sutton Fire had to use extrication equipment to clear some of the debris from the deck to access and transport one patient.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Dept is conducting the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.