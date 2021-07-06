NC DHHS Flu
Upstate deputy punched wife in front of child, warrants say

Blake Jeffery Barton is charged with second-degree domestic violence.
Blake Jeffery Barton is charged with second-degree domestic violence.(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By WYFF Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - A Spartanburg County deputy is accused of punching his wife in front of their child, according to an arrest warrant.

Blake Jeffery Barton is charged with second-degree domestic violence.

A warrant said, on July 5, Barton pushed, hit and punched his wife in their home in front of their minor child.

Barton has been suspended without pay, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

