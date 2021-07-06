NC DHHS Flu
Tropical Storm Elsa is drenching southern Florida, expected to impact Carolinas late Wednesday into Thursday

By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBTV) - As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Tropical Storm Elsa has 60mph winds as it moves parallel to Florida. It is 65 miles WNW of Key West and 215 miles south of Tampa.

Elsa is expected to strengthen just a bit before making landfall in the northern part of Florida, close to the panhandle, on Wednesday morning.

Winds will be close to 70mph. That isn’t quite back to hurricane strength.

It will be a very wet day and night for the state, but they should get a break by tomorrow afternoon.

It is our turn next. The forecast hasn’t changed much. Our biggest concern will be for heavy rain, especially for our eastern counties.

You can see the rainfall totals in the images. The red bullseye with the highest rain totals is a very small one.

If that shifts just slightly west, we are looking at more rain for the heart of the WBTV viewing area.

If it moves slightly east, we are all looking at less rain. That’s why this is subject to change. Stay tuned so you’re up on the very latest.

The good news is that we could get a few 20-30mph wind gusts, but we don’t expect tropical storm force winds or severe weather here.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest! Meteorologist Leigh Brock

