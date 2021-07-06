NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Clearly not wanting to be outdone by a weekend of fireworks on earth, NASA scientists say the sun fired off its biggest solar flare in years, just ahead of the holiday.

The moment was captured in multiple wavelengths by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory and was classified as an X-class eruption, the most powerful type of solar flare.

It was immediately compared to the last major eruption, a gargantuan X8.2 event captured in 2017.

Although this recent X1.5 flare wasn’t as large, it still left its mark.

According to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, the flare resulted in a blast of X-rays that hit the atmosphere, causing a radio blackout over the Atlantic Ocean and coastal regions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went looking for Thomas Billings in...
Murder suspect fatally shot by Wilkes Co. deputy hours after woman found dead in Caldwell Co.
Jody Yeldell
Driver charged with DWI in deadly July 4 hit-and-run in west Charlotte
A video sent to WBTV News shows two cars speeding down a Statesville road after a child was...
VIDEO: Footage shows cars of interest fleeing scene of shooting that left child dead in Statesville

Latest News

Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked at Airport...
28 feared dead in plane crash in Russia’s Far East
Vance Edward Hinson Jr
Sheriff: ‘Armed and dangerous’ escaped N.C. inmate was accidentally released from jail
The drawings are part of the state’s campaign to increase awareness of the availability and...
North Carolina to hold next $1 million vaccine cash drawing Wednesday