NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sheriff: ‘Armed and dangerous’ escaped N.C. inmate was accidentally released from jail

Vance Edward Hinson Jr
Vance Edward Hinson Jr(Burke County Sheriffs' Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help locating an escaped inmate they say was accidentally released from jail.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, July 2. Officials say the Burke County Jail mistakenly released 27-year-old Vance Edward Hinson Jr when he responded to the name of another inmate inside the jail and “the detention officer failed to follow the jail’s protocol for releasing the inmate.”

Later that evening, around 9:20 p.m., the jail realized what had happened and notified supervisors. A message was then sent to all law enforcement agencies within a 100-mile radius of Burke County. Information was obtained of places Hinson may have been heading to and officers began investigating those locations.

Hinson was wearing a black t-shirt and white swimming trunks with prints of cactus on the trunks when he left the jail on foot, but officials say they got information that he changed clothes shortly after leaving.

Hinson was in custody for failure to appear, possession of Schedule I controlled substance and a probation violation. 

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office considers Hinson armed and dangerous. An internal investigation was initiated, and a warrant was issued on July 5 by Burke County Criminal Investigation Division for felony escape.

Hinson has been entered in NCIC with full extradition from other states and the U.S. Marshal’s Service has been requested to aid in his apprehension.

Anyone who sees Hinson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to not approach him, but to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went looking for Thomas Billings in...
Murder suspect fatally shot by Wilkes Co. deputy hours after woman found dead in Caldwell Co.
Jody Yeldell
Driver charged with DWI in deadly July 4 hit-and-run in west Charlotte
A video sent to WBTV News shows two cars speeding down a Statesville road after a child was...
VIDEO: Footage shows cars of interest fleeing scene of shooting that left child dead in Statesville

Latest News

The drawings are part of the state’s campaign to increase awareness of the availability and...
North Carolina to hold next $1 million vaccine cash drawing Wednesday
Our biggest concern will be for heavy rain, especially for our eastern counties.
Tropical Storm Elsa is drenching southern Florida, expected to impact Carolinas late Wednesday into Thursday
Earl’s Grocery will close its doors later this month.
Earl’s Grocery in Charlotte’s Elizabeth area is closing
FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Nikole Hannah-Jones attends the 75th annual Peabody...
Nikole Hannah-Jones chooses Howard over UNC-Chapel Hill