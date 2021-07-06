Rowan EDC unveils new AgBioscience brochure

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanks to Rowan County’s strategic location with significant access to both farmlands and bigger cities, as well as countless higher-education institutions, the area is primed for growth in the AgBiosciences. With focus on converging the food, agriculture and science industries, the Rowan EDC has created an AgBioscience brochure and is preparing to launch a recruitment effort aimed at these industries.

“There are countless resources in the area that make Rowan County an excellent candidate for companies in the food processing, agriculture and bioscience industries,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “We have the NC Food Innovation Lab right next door in Kannapolis, access to the NC BioTech Center, and a great water resource with the Yadkin River. We’re hoping to take advantage of these resources and find and create new partnerships that will be beneficial to companies across not just Rowan County, but the entire Charlotte metro and Piedmont Triad areas.”

North Carolina is already home to more than 1,000 food and beverage manufacturing operations, as well as 24 of the 50 largest food and beverage companies in the United States. Rowan County alone is home to companies like Food Lion, Cheerwine, Carolina Malt House, Patterson Farm, Rockwell Farms, and more. That sets a great foundation for attracting complementary businesses to the area. To aid in the recruitment efforts, Rowan EDC is partnering with Applied Marketing to engage in a targeted recruitment campaign, set to get underway shortly.

The EDC collaborated with Miller Davis on the creation of the AgBioscience brochure.

