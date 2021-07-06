NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rowan EDC unveils new AgBioscience brochure

North Carolina is already home to more than 1,000 food and beverage manufacturing operations,...
North Carolina is already home to more than 1,000 food and beverage manufacturing operations, as well as 24 of the 50 largest food and beverage companies in the United States.(Rowan EDC)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanks to Rowan County’s strategic location with significant access to both farmlands and bigger cities, as well as countless higher-education institutions, the area is primed for growth in the AgBiosciences. With focus on converging the food, agriculture and science industries, the Rowan EDC has created an AgBioscience brochure and is preparing to launch a recruitment effort aimed at these industries.

“There are countless resources in the area that make Rowan County an excellent candidate for companies in the food processing, agriculture and bioscience industries,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “We have the NC Food Innovation Lab right next door in Kannapolis, access to the NC BioTech Center, and a great water resource with the Yadkin River. We’re hoping to take advantage of these resources and find and create new partnerships that will be beneficial to companies across not just Rowan County, but the entire Charlotte metro and Piedmont Triad areas.”

North Carolina is already home to more than 1,000 food and beverage manufacturing operations, as well as 24 of the 50 largest food and beverage companies in the United States. Rowan County alone is home to companies like Food Lion, Cheerwine, Carolina Malt House, Patterson Farm, Rockwell Farms, and more. That sets a great foundation for attracting complementary businesses to the area. To aid in the recruitment efforts, Rowan EDC is partnering with Applied Marketing to engage in a targeted recruitment campaign, set to get underway shortly.

The EDC collaborated with Miller Davis on the creation of the AgBioscience brochure.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went looking for Thomas Billings in...
Murder suspect fatally shot by Wilkes Co. deputy hours after woman found dead in Caldwell Co.
Jody Yeldell
Driver charged with DWI in deadly July 4 hit-and-run in west Charlotte
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
A video sent to WBTV News shows two cars speeding down a Statesville road after a child was...
VIDEO: Footage shows cars of interest fleeing scene of shooting that left child dead in Statesville

Latest News

Tim Hagler recently joined Camino Center, a nonprofit that provides health services for those...
Local nonprofit asks former Harrisburg mayor, Tim Hagler, to join its ranks
A man was found dead at an apartment in Mint Hill Tuesday morning and there is an investigation...
Death investigation underway in Mint Hill
Man found dead at apartment complex in Mint Hill
Man found dead at apartment complex in Mint Hill
Flight from Charlotte to Bahamas delayed due to ‘disruptive’ passengers noncompliant with mask rule