Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for shooting his child’s mother in N.C.

Antwone Easterling
Antwone Easterling(Laurinburg Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Laurinburg police said an armed and dangerous is man is on the run after they said he shot his child’s mother.

Investigators said Antwone Easterling went to the mother’s home and shot a gun into the house six times.

They said the child’s mother was hit during the shooting.

Easterling then ran from the scene, according to police.

Authorities said he is considered armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

Easterling has active arrests warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective Jeffrey Cooke II at 910-276-3211.

