One person dies in carbon monoxide incident and fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a carbon monoxide and fire incident in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Kelston Place near Hollyfield Drive before 4:00 a.m. Firefighters say they forced entry into a second-story apartment where a fire was smoldering in the kitchen.

At least 20 apartments were evacuated and firefighters removed one person from a second-floor apartment.

“Unfortunately, the patient did not survive,” Charlotte firefighters say.

Update Carbon Monoxide Response; 1200 block of Kelston Pl; firefighters removed one patient from a 2nd floor apartment; firefighters assisted @MecklenburgEMS; one unit with 20 apartments evacuated. https://t.co/iRetogst1L pic.twitter.com/ZrqwMXti2m — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 6, 2021

The fire was deemed accidental due to unattended cooking, according to firefighters,

Residents returned to their apartments after CO levels were safe. Damages are estimated to be around $10,000.

