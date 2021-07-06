NC DHHS Flu
One person dies in carbon monoxide incident and fire in east Charlotte

One person is dead after a carbon monoxide and fire incident in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
One person is dead after a carbon monoxide and fire incident in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.(Charlotte Fire Department | Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a carbon monoxide and fire incident in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Kelston Place near Hollyfield Drive before 4:00 a.m. Firefighters say they forced entry into a second-story apartment where a fire was smoldering in the kitchen.

At least 20 apartments were evacuated and firefighters removed one person from a second-floor apartment.

“Unfortunately, the patient did not survive,” Charlotte firefighters say.

The fire was deemed accidental due to unattended cooking, according to firefighters,

Residents returned to their apartments after CO levels were safe. Damages are estimated to be around $10,000.

