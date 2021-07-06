North Carolinians should monitor Tropical Storm Elsa, prepare for significant rains, governor says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper and state emergency management officials are monitoring the forecast track and potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa and advising residents in eastern and central North Carolina to be prepared for significant rains and possible flooding.

The U.S. National Hurricane center alerted of life-threatening storm surges, like flooding and isolated tornadoes. A hurricane watch was issued for areas stretched out from Tampa Bay to Florida’s Big Bend area.

“Residents and visitors to North Carolina should keep a close watch on the forecast for this storm,” said Governor Cooper. “It’s important that everyone be aware and prepared for rains, and it’s also important to avoid driving through floodwaters.”

The State Emergency Operations center is monitoring the storm Tuesday, which is prepared to support local governments with storm-related needs.

“Small changes in the forecast track of a tropical system can mean big changes in storm impacts and rainfall amounts,” said state Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “That’s why close attention to the forecast for your area is important.”.

One to three inches of rain, with isolated totals up to five inches across the eastern half of the state on Wednesday could lead to flash flooding on Thursday.

Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes could occur on Wednesday and Thursday night. Elsa is expected to be a strong tropical depression with winds of 35 mph as it travels across the Carolinas, there is still a risk of tropical storm conditions across the eastern half of the state on Wednesday through Thursday evening.

North Carolina residents should be sure they:

Have multiple ways to receive weather information from reliable sources.

Review your personal emergency plan and know your evacuation routes.

Check your emergency supply kit, which should contain food, water, prescription medicines, charging cords, batteries and other essentials to support your family for several days.

Be sure to plan for elderly relatives and pets.

Make sure your insurance is up-to-date.

For more information on how to ensure your family is disaster ready, go to ReadyNC.org, which features traffic, power outage and shelter information. Also, check to see if your local community offers an emergency alert service for its residents.

