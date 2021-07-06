North Carolina to hold next $1 million vaccine cash drawing Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is set to host its next $1 million COVID-19 vaccine cash drawing on Wednesday.

The next random number generator drawings for the Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College Drawing will happen on July 7 at 10 a.m.

The drawings were introduced as an incentive for North Carolina residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and increase the awareness of the vaccine’s availability.

This will take place at the North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After the numbers are drawn for both contests, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will determine the identities of the vaccinated individuals that correspond to those numbers.

NCDHHS will then verify that the individuals do not fall under any exclusions from participation in the program and contact the individuals to get their consent to receive the funds and release their identities.

This process may take several days. No identifying details will be revealed prior to that.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will run through Aug. 4. Random number generator drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays.

The first two winners of the North Carolina vaccination lottery were announced on June 28.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.