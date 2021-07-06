NC DHHS Flu
Nikole Hannah-Jones chooses Howard over UNC-Chapel Hill

FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Nikole Hannah-Jones attends the 75th annual Peabody...
FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Nikole Hannah-Jones attends the 75th annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. The investigative journalist says she will not teach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following an extended fight over tenure. Hannah-Jones announced her decision during an interview on “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following an extended fight over tenure.

Hannah-Jones announced her decision during an interview on “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday. She said she would instead take up the tenured Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at Howard University, a historically black school in Washington, D.C.

One week ago, trustees at UNC-Chapel Hill approved tenure for Hannah-Jones, capping weeks of tension that began when a board member halted the process over questions about her teaching credentials.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

