Local nonprofit asks former Harrisburg mayor, Tim Hagler, to join its ranks

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Local nonprofit, Camino Center, is proud to welcome Tim Hagler to its Executive Team. Hagler joins the organization as its Chief Public Affairs Officer.

Hagler, the former mayor of Harrisburg, is tasked with analyzing the implications of evolving affairs that happen at the local, state, and national levels for Camino. Hagler then takes those results and ensures the organization is optimizing its efforts in providing the people of Charlotte and the surrounding areas with the help they deserve.

The former politician comes to Camino with 26 years of public service–13 of those served as mayor.

“Some of my main accomplishments as mayor, which of course were done with the help of other great elected officials, great town managers, and great collaboration with the county, all have to do with building strong family relations and fellowship in the town. While of course, ensuring the town’s safety. We built the town’s first park, we built a new town hall, and we merged the volunteer youth sports association into a full–time Sports Program and a Parks and Recreation Department. Additionally, we merged the volunteer Fire Department into a full-time, fully paid, fully staffed department. We were also able to collaborate with the sheriff’s department to bring law enforcement to the Harrisburg division,” said Hagler.

Besides holding the title of mayor, Hagler was also the vice president of Government and Community Relations at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. He has a degree in business administration from Gardner-Webb University, and before Hagler, Camino has never had a Chief Public Affairs Officer.

“Tim’s integrity, passion for helping others, political instincts, and clear and concise communication skills make him a natural choice for this position. I’m excited to see what he will bring to the table, and how he’ll further help us manage our external relations,” said Rusty Price, CEO & Founder of Camino Center.

In terms of what he wishes to get out of this position, Hagler wants to continue helping as many people as he can.

“Camino has helped countless amounts of people in the past, and they’re continuing to provide aid to many. I want to help tell Camino’s story and I want to play an integral role in helping Camino further its mission of equipping people to live healthy, hopeful, and productive lives” said Hagler.

Camino Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on equipping all people to live healthy, hopeful, and productive lives. Since 2003, Camino has served low-income families in the greater Charlotte area through a health clinic, mental health clinic, thrift store, food pantry, homeless outreach program, and a variety of other health and human services. The community center is bilingual and multicultural, bridging gaps between language and cultural barriers for families in need.

