Horse rescue in Union County looking for a new home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Darlene Kindle has dedicated her life to a cause higher than herself - rescuing farm animals.

However, her passion has come at a cost.

“That is what brings me happiness, helping an animal in need,” Kindle said.

WBTV brought you Darlene’s story three months ago when her rescue, Carolina Equine Rescue and Assistance of Monroe, was scrambling to find a new home.

“It was nearly impossible finding a place,” Kindle said.

The farm where they kept a dozen rescue horses and several other farm animals was going back to the property owner after more than a decade of that owner leasing it to the rescue.

The rescue was told it had three months to find a new home. She looked into purchasing her own farm, but it was out of reach.

“We didn’t have that kind of money,” she said.

Add to that, at this time Darlene’s animals needed her the most, her health took a turn for the worse. She had stints put in and had severe seizures and medications that caused even more problems.

“I had two drugs that interacted with each other, and it was just a nightmare,” Kindle said.

A scheduled two-day hospital stay turned into two months.

By the time Darlene got out, the move was done.

Her beloved horses, a few adopted out, but many more are fostered at other farms. She didn’t even get a chance to say goodbye.

“They’re horses nobody wants, and they were never going to part from me,” Kindle said”

The rescue did find a temporary location, but much smaller.

A tiny farmhouse in Marshville and a cramped horse barn.

They only have room for the minis and a few peacocks.

Kindle is hoping she can raise the money to buy a permanent farm, one where her unwanted herd can find a home, and find peace.

“I’m not quitting, I’m not backing down. I am not a quitter. I will continue the fight,” Kindle said.

If you’d like to help out the horse rescue find a new home, they do have a Gofundme page, you can find it here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.