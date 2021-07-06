NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Horse rescue in Union County looking for a new home

By Ron Lee
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Darlene Kindle has dedicated her life to a cause higher than herself - rescuing farm animals.

However, her passion has come at a cost.

“That is what brings me happiness, helping an animal in need,” Kindle said.

WBTV brought you Darlene’s story three months ago when her rescue, Carolina Equine Rescue and Assistance of Monroe, was scrambling to find a new home.

“It was nearly impossible finding a place,” Kindle said.

Union County horse rescue in danger of closing

The farm where they kept a dozen rescue horses and several other farm animals was going back to the property owner after more than a decade of that owner leasing it to the rescue.

The rescue was told it had three months to find a new home. She looked into purchasing her own farm, but it was out of reach.

“We didn’t have that kind of money,” she said.

Add to that, at this time Darlene’s animals needed her the most, her health took a turn for the worse. She had stints put in and had severe seizures and medications that caused even more problems.

“I had two drugs that interacted with each other, and it was just a nightmare,” Kindle said.

A scheduled two-day hospital stay turned into two months.

By the time Darlene got out, the move was done.

Her beloved horses, a few adopted out, but many more are fostered at other farms. She didn’t even get a chance to say goodbye.

“They’re horses nobody wants, and they were never going to part from me,” Kindle said”

The rescue did find a temporary location, but much smaller.

A tiny farmhouse in Marshville and a cramped horse barn.

They only have room for the minis and a few peacocks.

Kindle is hoping she can raise the money to buy a permanent farm, one where her unwanted herd can find a home, and find peace.

“I’m not quitting, I’m not backing down. I am not a quitter. I will continue the fight,” Kindle said.

If you’d like to help out the horse rescue find a new home, they do have a Gofundme page, you can find it here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes
11 displaced after fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes
Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
Memorial fans were made of Migellic "Jelli" Young ahead of the release of her body July 4.
Body of 4-year-old found buried in yard released to funeral home
One person is dead and three others injured following a crash in Union County.
Union Co. wreck leaves one dead, three injured
WBTV
Skyshow returns to Charlotte this weekend

Latest News

Flight from Charlotte to Bahamas postponed due to ‘disruptive’ passengers noncompliant with mask rule
2-month-old seriously hurt in crash
2-month-old seriously hurt in crash
Horse rescue finds smaller, temporary home
Horse rescue finds smaller, temporary home
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family