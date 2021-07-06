NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Homeless man accused of shooting man in head in Burke County woods

Homeless man accused of shooting man in head in Burke County woods
Homeless man accused of shooting man in head in Burke County woods(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A homeless man in Burke County was arrested and charged with allegedly shooting a man in the head in the woods.

Keith Wayne Sumlin, 55, was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

The condition of the man is unknown.

Deputies say they were called to a dispute in the woods near Cedar Street in Connelly Springs around 5 a.m. on July 4.

Deputies say they were called about drug use and an altercation involving a female and three males. The female told deputies she had been held against her will at gunpoint for several hours.

Investigators say the man who was shot in the head was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Sumlin is in the Burke County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went looking for Thomas Billings in...
Murder suspect fatally shot by Wilkes Co. deputy hours after woman found dead in Caldwell Co.
Jody Yeldell
Driver charged with DWI in deadly July 4 hit-and-run in west Charlotte
Vance Edward Hinson Jr
‘Armed and dangerous’ escaped N.C. inmate accidentally released from jail back in custody

Latest News

The crash happened on Beatties Ford Road around 1 p.m.
Car, dump truck destroyed after bursting into flames on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
S.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, officials reinforce need for vaccination amid Delta variant case increase
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina’s percent positive of COVID-19 cases jumps to 4 percent after holiday weekend
Flight departs after rowdy passengers cause delays
Flight departs after rowdy passengers cause delays