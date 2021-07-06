Homeless man accused of shooting man in head in Burke County woods

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A homeless man in Burke County was arrested and charged with allegedly shooting a man in the head in the woods.

Keith Wayne Sumlin, 55, was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

The condition of the man is unknown.

Deputies say they were called to a dispute in the woods near Cedar Street in Connelly Springs around 5 a.m. on July 4.

Deputies say they were called about drug use and an altercation involving a female and three males. The female told deputies she had been held against her will at gunpoint for several hours.

Investigators say the man who was shot in the head was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Sumlin is in the Burke County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.