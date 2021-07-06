Gastonia Honey Hunters sending players back to Minor League Baseball

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - When Major League Baseball took over the Minor League Baseball system last year, they eliminated 40 minor league teams. That ended the dreams of hundreds of players who had hopes of making it to the big leagues. Some of those players have turned to Independent League teams like the Gastonia Honey Hunters to keep that dream alive.

“It still give me a chance to play a little kid’s game,” said Honey Hunters outfielder Boog Powell.

By keeping that dream alive, some Gastonia players have already found their way back into the minors.

In just 33 games, Gastonia has had 8 players have their contract bought out by Major League Baseball teams and those MLB squads have put those players back into their minor league system. Thus putting them back on the path to the big leagues.

“It’s always a great day when you get to tell a player that he’s been picked up and purchased by an affiliated club,” said Gastonia manager Mauro “Goose” Gozzo. “Some of the guys are living the dream for the very first time and some are trying to get back. Anytime we get a call, we are elated.”

Powell was a free agent when the minor league baseball contraction happened. He has been affiliated with 5 MLB squads in his baseball career and even got called up to the big show in 2017 with the Seattle Mariners.

He still feels like he can get back to the bigs which is why he still holds onto the dream in Gastonia. While he continues to strive for that dream, he imparts wisdom to the young players on this Gastonia squad so that they too may have a shot at living the dream one day as well.

“Sharing stories with them, them asking questions-- it’s tremendous to see that these young guys are learning all these things,” said Powell.

Baseball is a hard game all by itself. But when you add the pressures of wanting to make a dream come true so bad, the stress can get to players. But Gastonia is a very loose bunch and they have a light hearted club house. That fun takes the pressure off and that has been a big secret to the success of some players getting back on minor league clubs.

It’s all in the confidence.

“It’s more being a cheerleader and managing their emotions and knowing what buttons to press to make sure their confidence is intact,” said Gozzo. “It’s just making them stay positive.”

The fact that the Honey Hunters have had 8 players already move back to the minors is very impressive provided the fact that they have only been playing for a month and a half. A brand new franchise with that much success early speaks to the foundation they are building in Gastonia and that 8 will probably grow before this inaugural season is over.

