Free ice cream: ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ blood drive this week
It’s happening July 7 and July 8, 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The American Red Cross and WBTV are calling on donors of all blood types across the Charlotte metro area to help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products at a time when blood donations typically decline.
The Give a Pint-Get a Pint blood drive is back on July 7 and July 8, 2021, and you can help give back during a time that needs supply the most.
Why?
According to the American Red Cross, summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline. This year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout.
Where and when?
Wednesday, July 7
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Pkwy South., Concord
12:30 to 6 p.m. - Forest Hill Church South Park, 7224 Park Rd., Charlotte
Thursday, July 8
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Ben & Jerry’s Charlotte, 7800 Fairview Rd., Charlotte
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Ben & Jerry’s Davidson, 202 South Main Street, Davidson
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Ben & Jerry’s Gastonia, 3908 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Ben & Jerry’s Charlotte, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Hilton Garden Inn, 444 Cox Rd., Mount Holly
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - City of Mount Holly, 400 E. Central Ave., Mount Holly
1 to 6 p.m. - Grace Covenant Church, 17301 Statesville Rd., Cornelius
Your donation gets you ice cream!
All presenting donors will receive a coupon for a FREE pint of ice cream to be redeemed at your local Ben & Jerry’s store.
Those who come to give also receive a commemorative Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Donors who come to give will also receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). (Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel).
Here are three easy ways that you can get a jump start on helping:
1. Sign up to give blood: bit.ly/benandjerrys2021 🗓️
2. Ask a friend to join you 💬
3. Spread the word 📢
With hospital blood needs outpacing blood donations, WBTV and the Red Cross urge everyone to help overcome a severe blood shortage.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.