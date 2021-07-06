Free ice cream: ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ blood drive this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The American Red Cross and WBTV are calling on donors of all blood types across the Charlotte metro area to help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products at a time when blood donations typically decline.

The Give a Pint-Get a Pint blood drive is back on July 7 and July 8, 2021, and you can help give back during a time that needs supply the most.

Why?

According to the American Red Cross, summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline. This year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout.

Where and when?

Wednesday, July 7

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Pkwy South., Concord

12:30 to 6 p.m. - Forest Hill Church South Park, 7224 Park Rd., Charlotte

Thursday, July 8

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Ben & Jerry’s Charlotte, 7800 Fairview Rd., Charlotte

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Ben & Jerry’s Davidson, 202 South Main Street, Davidson

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Ben & Jerry’s Gastonia, 3908 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Ben & Jerry’s Charlotte, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Hilton Garden Inn, 444 Cox Rd., Mount Holly

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - City of Mount Holly, 400 E. Central Ave., Mount Holly

1 to 6 p.m. - Grace Covenant Church, 17301 Statesville Rd., Cornelius

Your donation gets you ice cream!

All presenting donors will receive a coupon for a FREE pint of ice cream to be redeemed at your local Ben & Jerry’s store.

Those who come to give also receive a commemorative Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Donors who come to give will also receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). (Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel).

Here are three easy ways that you can get a jump start on helping:

1. Sign up to give blood: bit.ly/benandjerrys2021 🗓️

2. Ask a friend to join you 💬

3. Spread the word 📢

With hospital blood needs outpacing blood donations, WBTV and the Red Cross urge everyone to help overcome a severe blood shortage.

