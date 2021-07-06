NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Flight from Charlotte to Bahamas postponed due to ‘disruptive’ passengers noncompliant with mask rule

(Source: CNN Newsource)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A flight from Charlotte to the Bahamas was put on hold after several passengers were being disruptive on Monday.

An American Airlines spokesperson says the flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport was delayed until Tuesday.

The spokesperson said the passengers on American Airlines Flight 893 from Charlotte to Nassau, Bahamas were “reported to be noncompliant with the federal mask mandate, became disruptive to other customers and refused to follow crew member instructions while onboard.”

The passengers were then told to exit the aircraft.

“We expect our customers to comply with our policies when they choose to fly with us, and we take action when that is not the case,” an American Airlines spokesperson said.

It was reported that the group was reminded several times by crew members of the face-covering policy.

However, after talking with the group, the American Airlines team in Charlotte said that if the passengers can travel on another flight, they will agree to comply with the face-covering policy, according to the spokesperson.

The customers agreed and were given meal vouchers and hotel accommodations, the airlines said.

Airlines officials did not say how many passengers were aboard the plane.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes
11 displaced after fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes
Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
Memorial fans were made of Migellic "Jelli" Young ahead of the release of her body July 4.
Body of 4-year-old found buried in yard released to funeral home
One person is dead and three others injured following a crash in Union County.
Union Co. wreck leaves one dead, three injured
WBTV
Skyshow returns to Charlotte this weekend

Latest News

2-month-old seriously hurt in crash
2-month-old seriously hurt in crash
Horse rescue finds smaller, temporary home
Horse rescue finds smaller, temporary home
WBTV
Horse rescue in Union County looking for a new home
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family