First Alert: Rain from Elsa on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is looking hot. Thursday is looking wet!

Low 90s today

Elsa heads toward us tomorrow

Tropical rain Thursday

When all is said and done, today will end up a lot like yesterday. Highs will be in the low 90s with just a tad more humidity. We should start to see clouds increase later on.

There’s a First Alert for late Wednesday into Thursday. As Elsa heads up the east coast, it will bring rain our way. There could be a few showers or a thunderstorm Wednesday evening if some outer rain bands make it here.

5am Elsa update - It could strengthen a bit before making landfall along the FL panhandle Wednesday morning. We're looking at a wet Thursday in NC/SC! pic.twitter.com/1L5TtnyP0b — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) July 6, 2021

The better rain chance arrives on Thursday. One model is bringing in the heaviest rain first thing in the morning. Another is putting it in the middle of the day. Either way, the bullseye for heavy rain should cut off somewhere in the WBTV viewing area.

The mountains and foothills may get no more than a few tenths of an inch. Our eastern-most and SC counties could get a few inches, just because you’re closer to the action. Charlotte will be somewhere in between - likely picking up an inch or so.

The track will be the determining factor. Just a slight difference will make a big difference for us.

Winds will be gusty at times. We aren’t necessarily looking at tropical storm force winds but 20+mph gusts won’t be out of the question. The highest winds will be closer to the coast.

By late in the day on Thursday, Elsa will be leaving us alone. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Friday and the weekend will take us back to a more normal summertime pattern. Highs will be in the low 90s. It will be more humid and there’s a chance for afternoon t-storms.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

