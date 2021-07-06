NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Elsa expected to move across the Carolinas on Thursday

By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Elsa is expected to bring heavy rain and the potential for gusty winds late Wednesday night into Thursday.

The heaviest rain is expected from the Charlotte Metro area and eastward, where 1″ to 3″ of rain is possible.

Locations toward the NC mountains may only pick up 0.10″ to 0.25″ of rain.

Of course, any change in the exact track of Elsa will change rainfall totals, and where the most rain will fall.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Wednesday: Late day storms, 90°
  • First Alert Thursday: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely; 85°
  • Friday – Weekend: Isolated, late-day storms; around 90°
Jason Myers Tuesday evening forecast
Jason Myers Tuesday evening forecast(WBTV)

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees for the Charlotte Metro area and around 60 degrees in the NC mountains.

A First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday into Thursday as Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to impact the Carolinas.

At this point, Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to pass east of I-85, and move near or along the I-95 corridor.

The heaviest rain is expected for the Charlotte Metro area and east of I-85, Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon, where 1″ to 3″ of rainfall is possible with gusty winds around 30+ mph possible.

The NC mountains will have lesser amounts of rain, with 0.10″ to 0.25″ on average. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees for Wednesday afternoon, and around 85 degrees on Thursday.

Hot temperatures remain for Friday and the weekend with high temperatures around 90 degrees, with isolated, late-day rain showers and thunderstorms.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on-the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Stay weather aware this week, with the latest updates on Tropical Storm Elsa.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went looking for Thomas Billings in...
Murder suspect fatally shot by Wilkes Co. deputy hours after woman found dead in Caldwell Co.
Jody Yeldell
Driver charged with DWI in deadly July 4 hit-and-run in west Charlotte
Vance Edward Hinson Jr
N.C. inmate back in custody, found hiding in attic, four days after accidentally released from jail

Latest News

First Alert: Elsa expected to move across the Carolinas on Thursday
First Alert: Elsa expected to move across the Carolinas on Thursday
Tropical Storm Elsa
Elsa is headed this way!
Tracking the Tropics
Elsa is headed this way!
Governor Roy Cooper is telling North Carolina residents to prepare for impacts.
North Carolinians should monitor Tropical Storm Elsa, prepare for significant rains, governor says