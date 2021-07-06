First Alert: Elsa expected to move across the Carolinas on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Elsa is expected to bring heavy rain and the potential for gusty winds late Wednesday night into Thursday.

The heaviest rain is expected from the Charlotte Metro area and eastward, where 1″ to 3″ of rain is possible.

Locations toward the NC mountains may only pick up 0.10″ to 0.25″ of rain.

Of course, any change in the exact track of Elsa will change rainfall totals, and where the most rain will fall.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Wednesday: Late day storms, 90°

First Alert Thursday: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely; 85°

Friday – Weekend: Isolated, late-day storms; around 90°

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees for the Charlotte Metro area and around 60 degrees in the NC mountains.

A First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday into Thursday as Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to impact the Carolinas.

At this point, Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to pass east of I-85, and move near or along the I-95 corridor.

The heaviest rain is expected for the Charlotte Metro area and east of I-85, Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon, where 1″ to 3″ of rainfall is possible with gusty winds around 30+ mph possible.

The NC mountains will have lesser amounts of rain, with 0.10″ to 0.25″ on average. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees for Wednesday afternoon, and around 85 degrees on Thursday.

Hot temperatures remain for Friday and the weekend with high temperatures around 90 degrees, with isolated, late-day rain showers and thunderstorms.

Stay weather aware this week, with the latest updates on Tropical Storm Elsa.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

