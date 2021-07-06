Enjoy great music in Kannapolis this week

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis will continue its Summer Concert and Movie Series with two concerts this week. The Band of Oz will perform at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 at Veterans Park. Uncle Kracker will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Village Park. Both events are free to the public.

The City will provide a free shuttle to Village Park during the Uncle Kracker concert. The shuttle will operate from 5-10:30 p.m. Masks must be worn on the public shuttle due to federal mandates. For more information on special event parking and shuttle stop locations, please visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/parking.

Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. You are welcome to bring your lawn chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages. Food and drinks will be on sale in the parks during the concerts. No pets or smoking please.

The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation staff will follow best practices regarding COVID-10 precautions. The CDC recommends that anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 continue to wear a mask and maintain social distance.

Village Park is located at 700 West C Street, and Veterans Park is located at 119 West Main Street. For a complete schedule of the Summer Concert and Movie Series, please visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/ParksPrograms.

