Elsa is headed this way!

By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Elsa will spend today cruising up the west coast of Florida. Thursday is our turn.

  • Highs in the 90s today
  • Showers as early as Wednesday evening
  • Heavy rain possible on Thursday

Today we are still in the calm before the storm. Highs will be in the low 90s but rain chances will be low.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WBTV)

Most of Wednesday will be dry until we reach the late afternoon or evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Some of the outer bands could begin to reach us late. That could produce a few showers or thunderstorms.

Tropical Storm Elsa
Tropical Storm Elsa(WBTV)

The better rain chance will arrive on Thursday. For now, the bullseye seems to be on our eastern counties, where a few inches of rain will be possible. There will be much less toward the mountains and foothills. An inch or so is possible for Charlotte.

Elsa is drenching southern Fla, expected to impact Carolinas late Wednesday into Thursday

Here’s the kicker though - that is subject to change.

As you can see on the rain totals map, there is a very narrow band of heavy rain. If that shifts a little to the west, it will mean a lot more rain for all of us. If it shifts farther east, it will mean much less or even none for the mountains and foothills.

Futurecast Rainfall
Futurecast Rainfall(WBTV)

Stay tuned as we’re able to fine-tune the forecast, and remember to download the free WBTV First Alert Weather App.

Either way, Elsa will be on the way out by the end of Thursday. Friday through the weekend will be warm and muggy with highs in the low 90s. There’s a chance of thunderstorms each afternoon.

Make it a good one!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

