Tropical Storm Elsa has weakened to 50 mph winds as it moves across Cuba, yet is expected to re-strengthen to winds over 60 mph by Tuesday as it moves back into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Elsa is on a path that will take it along Florida’s Gulf Coast, making landfall around the Florida panhandle Wednesday morning.

Elsa is expected to track into Southern Georgia for Wednesday afternoon with rain bands expected to move into the Carolinas.

Elsa looks to move across the Eastern half of South Carolina and into Eastern North Carolina Wednesday night through the day Thursday.

First Alert: Late Wednesday into Thursday as Elsa impacts the Carolinas (WBTV)

At this point, the biggest impacts with heavy rain and possibly gusty winds look to be along the I-85 corridor and eastward.

Rainfall looks to vary from around 0.25″ toward the NC foothills and mountains, with over 1.00″ across the eastern WBTV viewing area and NC Sandhills region.

Make sure you stay weather aware this week on any changes with Tropical Storm Elsa, and keep up with the latest track with the free WBTV weather app.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

