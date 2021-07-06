NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Late Wednesday into Thursday as Elsa impacts the Carolinas

By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tropical Storm Elsa has weakened to 50 mph winds as it moves across Cuba, yet is expected to re-strengthen to winds over 60 mph by Tuesday as it moves back into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Elsa is on a path that will take it along Florida’s Gulf Coast, making landfall around the Florida panhandle Wednesday morning.

Elsa is expected to track into Southern Georgia for Wednesday afternoon with rain bands expected to move into the Carolinas.

Elsa looks to move across the Eastern half of South Carolina and into Eastern North Carolina Wednesday night through the day Thursday.

First Alert: Late Wednesday into Thursday as Elsa impacts the Carolinas
First Alert: Late Wednesday into Thursday as Elsa impacts the Carolinas(WBTV)

At this point, the biggest impacts with heavy rain and possibly gusty winds look to be along the I-85 corridor and eastward.

Rainfall looks to vary from around 0.25″ toward the NC foothills and mountains, with over 1.00″ across the eastern WBTV viewing area and NC Sandhills region.

Make sure you stay weather aware this week on any changes with Tropical Storm Elsa, and keep up with the latest track with the free WBTV weather app.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes
11 displaced after fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes
Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
Memorial fans were made of Migellic "Jelli" Young ahead of the release of her body July 4.
Body of 4-year-old found buried in yard released to funeral home
One person is dead and three others injured following a crash in Union County.
Union Co. wreck leaves one dead, three injured
WBTV
Skyshow returns to Charlotte this weekend

Latest News

Couple opens market in Gaston County 'food desert'
Couple opens market in Gaston County 'food desert'
New business combats lack of fresh produce
New business combats lack of fresh produce
Taylorsville two-month-old in critical condition after crash
Taylorsville two-month-old in critical condition after crash
CBP officers continue to see travelers in possession of marijuana and marijuana-based products,...
U.S. Customs reminds travelers that marijuana possession still breaks federal laws