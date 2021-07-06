NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Earl’s Grocery in Charlotte’s Elizabeth area is closing

Earl’s Grocery will close its doors later this month.
Earl’s Grocery will close its doors later this month.(Earl's Grocery | Earl's Grocery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earl’s Grocery will close its doors later this month.

The Elizabeth-area grocer made the announcement Tuesday, citing the pandemic and lack of profits as reasons behind the decision to close. Earl’s was founded in 2014 by sisters Bonnie Warford and Tricia Maddrey, who named the store after their dad.

“We had turned the ship,” Warford said on profits. “It was getting better, but it still wasn’t enough.”

The sisters announced in June 2020 that they were shifting Earl’s to a traditional grocery store model and transitioning in-house food to takeout only. At the same time, the sisters announced plans to close Carpe Diem Restaurant and Caterers.

“We had originally wanted Earl’s to be more of a grocery store, so we moved forward with a mix of that,” Warford said.

The sisters say they received support and grants, but it wasn’t enough.

“This pandemic fallout from a small business perspective is going to keep revealing itself for a while,” Warford said.

The sisters say people working from home and road construction were other factors in the decrease in traffic.

“In the past few weeks, some of the foot traffic has returned but not where we need to be profitable,” Warford said.

The kitchen at Earl’s will be open through July 17. Online ordering and to-go is still available.

The grocery items and wine will be discounted. The store will close permanently on July 24,

“We are so grateful for our loyal customers and supporters,” Warford said. She says she and her sister plan to take a pause through the end of the year and see where it takes them.

“Yes, it’s true,” Earl’s posted on Facebook of the closing announcement. “Come out for your favorite meal, coffee and do some discounted shopping. Join us in a strong finish!”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went looking for Thomas Billings in...
Murder suspect fatally shot by Wilkes Co. deputy hours after woman found dead in Caldwell Co.
Jody Yeldell
Driver charged with DWI in deadly July 4 hit-and-run in west Charlotte
A video sent to WBTV News shows two cars speeding down a Statesville road after a child was...
VIDEO: Footage shows cars of interest fleeing scene of shooting that left child dead in Statesville

Latest News

Our biggest concern will be for heavy rain, especially for our eastern counties.
Tropical Storm Elsa is drenching southern Florida, expected to impact Carolinas late Wednesday into Thursday
FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Nikole Hannah-Jones attends the 75th annual Peabody...
Nikole Hannah-Jones chooses Howard over UNC-Chapel Hill
One person is dead after a carbon monoxide and fire incident in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
One person dies in carbon monoxide incident and fire in east Charlotte
Tim Hagler recently joined Camino Center, a nonprofit that provides health services for those...
Local nonprofit asks former Harrisburg mayor, Tim Hagler, to join its ranks