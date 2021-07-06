Earl’s Grocery in Charlotte’s Elizabeth area is closing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earl’s Grocery will close its doors later this month.

The Elizabeth-area grocer made the announcement Tuesday, citing the pandemic and lack of profits as reasons behind the decision to close. Earl’s was founded in 2014 by sisters Bonnie Warford and Tricia Maddrey, who named the store after their dad.

“We had turned the ship,” Warford said on profits. “It was getting better, but it still wasn’t enough.”

The sisters announced in June 2020 that they were shifting Earl’s to a traditional grocery store model and transitioning in-house food to takeout only. At the same time, the sisters announced plans to close Carpe Diem Restaurant and Caterers.

“We had originally wanted Earl’s to be more of a grocery store, so we moved forward with a mix of that,” Warford said.

The sisters say they received support and grants, but it wasn’t enough.

“This pandemic fallout from a small business perspective is going to keep revealing itself for a while,” Warford said.

The sisters say people working from home and road construction were other factors in the decrease in traffic.

“In the past few weeks, some of the foot traffic has returned but not where we need to be profitable,” Warford said.

The kitchen at Earl’s will be open through July 17. Online ordering and to-go is still available.

The grocery items and wine will be discounted. The store will close permanently on July 24,

“We are so grateful for our loyal customers and supporters,” Warford said. She says she and her sister plan to take a pause through the end of the year and see where it takes them.

“Yes, it’s true,” Earl’s posted on Facebook of the closing announcement. “Come out for your favorite meal, coffee and do some discounted shopping. Join us in a strong finish!”

