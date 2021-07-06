NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Mint Hill

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was found dead at an apartment in Mint Hill Tuesday morning and there is an investigation into his death.

The incident happened at the Victoria Park Apartment complex on Stoney Trace Drive. Officers were called to the area just before 3 a.m. in response to multiple 911 calls reporting a disturbance involving possible weapons. Officers found a man inside the apartment who was unconscious. Medic pronounced him dead on scene.

Three other people at the scene were taken into custody and interviewed.

“At this time nobody else is being sought and there appears to be no danger to the public,” police say.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-545-1085.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went looking for Thomas Billings in...
Murder suspect fatally shot by Wilkes Co. deputy hours after woman found dead in Caldwell Co.
Jody Yeldell
Driver charged with DWI in deadly July 4 hit-and-run in west Charlotte
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
A video sent to WBTV News shows two cars speeding down a Statesville road after a child was...
VIDEO: Footage shows cars of interest fleeing scene of shooting that left child dead in Statesville

Latest News

North Carolina is already home to more than 1,000 food and beverage manufacturing operations,...
Rowan EDC unveils new AgBioscience brochure
Man found dead at apartment complex in Mint Hill
Man found dead at apartment complex in Mint Hill
Flight from Charlotte to Bahamas delayed due to ‘disruptive’ passengers noncompliant with mask rule
2-month-old seriously hurt in crash
2-month-old seriously hurt in crash