Death investigation underway in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was found dead at an apartment in Mint Hill Tuesday morning and there is an investigation into his death.

The incident happened at the Victoria Park Apartment complex on Stoney Trace Drive. Officers were called to the area just before 3 a.m. in response to multiple 911 calls reporting a disturbance involving possible weapons. Officers found a man inside the apartment who was unconscious. Medic pronounced him dead on scene.

Three other people at the scene were taken into custody and interviewed.

“At this time nobody else is being sought and there appears to be no danger to the public,” police say.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-545-1085.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.