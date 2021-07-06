NC DHHS Flu
Man fatally shot inside Mint Hill apartment complex

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died from multiple gunshots at a Mint Hill apartment complex Tuesday morning, according to Mint Hill Police.

Police said 21-year-old Dylan Payne Sanders was found inside the apartment at Victoria Park Apartments on Stoney Trace Drive with several gunshot wounds. He was found by emergency responders unconscious on the ground where he was pronounced dead.

Officers were called to the area just before 3 a.m. in response to multiple 911 calls reporting a disturbance involving possible weapons.

Three people at the scene were taken into custody and interviewed.

“At this time nobody else is being sought and there appears to be no danger to the public,” police say.

More than eight hours later, detectives were still on the scene gathering evidence.

Police told WBTV it took them some time to obtain a search warrant.

Around 12:30 pm, officers and personel from the medical examiner’s office removed the body from inside of the apartment.

Neighbors told WBTV they have noticed a group of people causing a commotion at the apartment where this happened.

“I really don’t feel safe nowhere because it really don’t matter where you stay at, people be doing stupid stuff,” neighbor Tiffany Boler said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-545-1085.

