Car, dump truck destroyed after bursting into flames on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured after a car and a dump truck were destroyed when they burst into flames on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Beatties Ford Road around 1 p.m.

Emergency medical officials with Mecklenburg EMS said two people were taken to the hospital.

One person was treated for serious injuries and the other was treated for minor injuries.

There’s no word on what caused this crash to happen or how the vehicles caught fire. This is a developing stories and officials have not given any other details.

