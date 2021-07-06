NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Britney Spears’ longtime manager resigns

Britney Spears manager, Larry Rudolph, wrote in his resignation that he has not spoken to her...
Britney Spears manager, Larry Rudolph, wrote in his resignation that he has not spoken to her in 2 1/2 years, when she intended to take an indefinite work hiatus.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears’ longtime manager is resigning.

A source with knowledge of the situation says Larry Rudolph sent a resignation later to Spears’ father Jamie Spears and to her conservator, Jodi Montgomery.

He wrote that he has not spoken to Spears in 2 1/2 years, when she intended to take an indefinite work hiatus.

He says he believes she is now planning to officially retire and no longer needs his services.

Rudolph has worked with Spears since her breakout 1995 single, “Baby One More Time.”

No comment has been made yet by Spears’ team on her career plans.

This comes nearly two weeks after the singer claimed during a court hearing that she was forced to perform and take medication against her will during her nearly 13-year conservatorship.

She called it “abusive.”

Her next court hearing is scheduled for July 14.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went looking for Thomas Billings in...
Murder suspect fatally shot by Wilkes Co. deputy hours after woman found dead in Caldwell Co.
Jody Yeldell
Driver charged with DWI in deadly July 4 hit-and-run in west Charlotte
A video sent to WBTV News shows two cars speeding down a Statesville road after a child was...
VIDEO: Footage shows cars of interest fleeing scene of shooting that left child dead in Statesville

Latest News

Our biggest concern will be for heavy rain, especially for our eastern counties.
Tropical Storm Elsa is drenching southern Florida, expected to impact Carolinas late Wednesday into Thursday
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son
Scarlett Johansson stars in the long-awaited stand-alone film that explains more of the...
For Johansson, fans, ‘Black Widow’ is a decade in the making
Scarlett Johansson stars in the long-awaited stand-alone film that explains more of the...
'Black Widow' gets her own movie