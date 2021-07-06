Applications available for Salisbury Citizens Academy

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Following the cancellation of the 2020 class due to COVID-19 restrictions, the City of Salisbury invites residents to apply for the fall 2021 Citizen’s Academy -- a ten-week academy highlighting city operations.

Participants will enjoy a hands-on, inside view of city operations, and get a better understanding of how and why Salisbury provides its services. Classes will meet at different city facilities weekly for fun and interactive exercises with local government staff. Some of the experiences will include learning how the city budget is created with the finance department, using the Jaws of Life at the fire department, and playing recreational activities offered with Parks and Recreation. Dinner is served at each class.

The 2021 Citizen’s Academy will meet each Thursday from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m., beginning Thursday, Sept. 2 and ending with graduation, Thursday, Nov. 4th. The class is free and open to the public, however class size is limited to 20. Participants must be at least 16 years of age. Priority will be given to residents of Salisbury.

Applications are available online through Friday, July 30, at www.salisburync.gov/citizensacademy, by contacting the city administration office at (704) 638-5233, or via email at kbake@salisburync.gov.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.