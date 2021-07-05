Will Elsa bring us rain?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Elsa’s track continues to stay close to the coast. That could be good news for our Thursday plans.

90s today and tomorrow

Tropical humidity creeps back up

Elsa heads up the east coast

Today and Tuesday are looking hot but quiet. Highs will be in the low 90s as the humidity creeps up more and more by the day. Rain chances will be low so if you’re still enjoying your long holiday weekend, the heat will be your biggest concern.

Tropical Storm Elsa is set to move over Cuba today and head up the west coast of Florida from late Monday into Tuesday. The storm will make the closest pass to us late Wednesday into Thursday. For now, most models are keeping the storm very close to the coast.

Here's the latest on Elsa - still a tropical storm and should stay that way. Our best chance for rain will be late Wednesday into Thursday. pic.twitter.com/Sg3qY1YF6E — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) July 5, 2021

The heaviest rain and wind will be to our east. That isn’t great news if you have a beach day planned but if you’re sticking closer to home, that means a lower rain chance for us. There is still a First Alert in effect because if there are any issues from the storm, Thursday is the day it would be.

There’s also a cold front moving in from the west. That still brings us a chance for rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s and it will feel tropical again.

Friday and the weekend will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s with a chance for thunderstorms each afternoon.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

