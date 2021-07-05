NC DHHS Flu
Vandals leave unwelcomed Fourth of July mark on S.C. cemetery

Cemetery officials said they reported the vandalism to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Vandals left a mess at an Upstate cemetery on July 4, leaving families and the cemetery with questions about who would do such a thing.

Scott Keepfer with The Greenville News took the photo below Sunday as he arrived with his wife at Forest Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary on U.S. Highway 29 in Anderson County.

He found 21 burned American flags and graffiti spray-painted in black on the cemetery bell tower.

“It really angered me so I snapped some photos,” Keepfer said.

Keepfer, whose wife’s late father was in the Air Force and was bon on July 4, said they put flags on their parents’ graves to mark the holiday every year.

Cemetery officials said they reported the vandalism to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cemetery manager Joe Owens said the vandalism happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

“What I don’t understand, in what way does our cemetery relate to church or state,” Owens said.

This is the second time vandals have burned Fourth of July flags at the cemetery, “under the cover of darkness,” Owens said.

“Each year we place these American flags to celebrate our freedom, in memory of a those who have fought for, are fighting for and the future patriots that will be called upon to fight our Country’s Independence,” he said.

He asked anyone with information about the crime to notify law enforcement.

Deputies said people can call 864-260-4405 to report their information.

