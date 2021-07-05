NC DHHS Flu
SkyShow returns to light up uptown Charlotte’s night sky

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A year ago, on Independence Day, uptown Charlotte was quiet.

Businesses were closed and the annual fireworks spectacle was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WBT’s SkyShow, Charlotte’s massive Fourth of July celebration, returned to the Queen City Sunday evening.

Crowds filled the Truist Field, where the Charlotte Knights played ahead of time, to watch the fireworks up close.

Sunday’s attendance at the ballpark was 10,969, which was the largest crowd in Truist Field history, according to Knights’ Tommy Viola.

Many captured a spot across the street at Romare Bearden Park.

The large fireworks show could be seen all throughout uptown Charlotte.

The return of Charlotte’s SkyShow is a sign of normalcy returning to Charlotte.

This was the first time the famed SkyShow aired over Charlotte since 2019.

