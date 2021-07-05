NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Shots fired from AR-15 into air near homes leads to four arrests in Union County

On July 4, Monroe Police offices were conducting surveillance regarding shots fired in the city.
On July 4, Monroe Police offices were conducting surveillance regarding shots fired in the city.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots fired from an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle in the air near homes in Union County led to four people being arrested.

On July 4, Monroe Police offices were conducting surveillance regarding shots fired in the city. Based on multiple shots being fired, detectives determined the shots were coming from the Rushing Street area.

Shortly after arriving on scene, detectives saw multiple people in the back of a home on Rushing Street using cellphone flashlights to manipulate what detectives believed to be guns.

As detectives approached, one person started shooting an AR-15-style gun into the air near residential homes. Immediately, detectives gave commands to drop the weapons and get on the ground.

Two of the people, later identified as 25-year-old Dameko Maske and 30-year-old Demaris Dontae Witherspoon, took off running. Both Maske and Witherspoon were apprehended after a short foot chase.

Police say Maske was found in possession of two concealed handguns. Behind the house, detectives encountered 32-year-old Antwon Clyburn with the AR-15-style firearm.

“Obviously firing any weapon in the air in a populated area is extremely dangerous as those projectiles can do damage to property and potentially do serious harm to an individual,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard.

Detectives charged Maske with carrying a concealed handgun; resisting, delaying and obstructing justice; and discharging a firearm in the city limits. Witherspoon was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits. Clyburn was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Before leaving the scene, detectives encountered 23-year-old Jayqua Edward Clyburn.  Police allege that Jayqua Clyburn told one officer on scene that he was going to shoot them because of the ongoing investigation into the discharging of the firearms.

Jayqua Clyburn was placed under arrest for communicating threats and resisting, delaying and obstructing justice. A warrant check on Jayqua Clyburn revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest.

“Any threat on an officer is extremely serious, especially in situations where weapons have already been recovered,” said Gilliard. “I am extremely proud of the actions of our officers and their ability to take these dangerous weapons off the streets of Monroe safely.”

Officials did not provide any other details.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes
11 displaced after fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes
Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
16-year-old dies in July 4 shooting in Charlotte’s South End
One person is dead and three others injured following a crash in Union County.
Union Co. wreck leaves one dead, three injured
Memorial fans were made of Migellic "Jelli" Young ahead of the release of her body July 4.
Body of 4-year-old found buried in yard released to funeral home
WBTV
Skyshow returns to Charlotte this weekend

Latest News

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went looking for Thomas Billings in...
Murder suspect fatally shot by Wilkes Co. deputy hours after woman found dead in Caldwell Co.
Monday, July 5 6 a.m.
Monday, July 5 6 a.m.
The U.S. Justice Department acknowledged the Russians spent months inside their computers...
SolarWinds: How Russian spies hacked the Justice, State, Treasury, Energy and Commerce Departments
Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
16-year-old dies in July 4 shooting in Charlotte’s South End