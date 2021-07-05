Shots fired from AR-15 into air near homes leads to four arrests in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots fired from an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle in the air near homes in Union County led to four people being arrested.

On July 4, Monroe Police offices were conducting surveillance regarding shots fired in the city. Based on multiple shots being fired, detectives determined the shots were coming from the Rushing Street area.

Shortly after arriving on scene, detectives saw multiple people in the back of a home on Rushing Street using cellphone flashlights to manipulate what detectives believed to be guns.

As detectives approached, one person started shooting an AR-15-style gun into the air near residential homes. Immediately, detectives gave commands to drop the weapons and get on the ground.

Two of the people, later identified as 25-year-old Dameko Maske and 30-year-old Demaris Dontae Witherspoon, took off running. Both Maske and Witherspoon were apprehended after a short foot chase.

Police say Maske was found in possession of two concealed handguns. Behind the house, detectives encountered 32-year-old Antwon Clyburn with the AR-15-style firearm.

“Obviously firing any weapon in the air in a populated area is extremely dangerous as those projectiles can do damage to property and potentially do serious harm to an individual,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard.

Detectives charged Maske with carrying a concealed handgun; resisting, delaying and obstructing justice; and discharging a firearm in the city limits. Witherspoon was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits. Clyburn was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Before leaving the scene, detectives encountered 23-year-old Jayqua Edward Clyburn. Police allege that Jayqua Clyburn told one officer on scene that he was going to shoot them because of the ongoing investigation into the discharging of the firearms.

Jayqua Clyburn was placed under arrest for communicating threats and resisting, delaying and obstructing justice. A warrant check on Jayqua Clyburn revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest.

“Any threat on an officer is extremely serious, especially in situations where weapons have already been recovered,” said Gilliard. “I am extremely proud of the actions of our officers and their ability to take these dangerous weapons off the streets of Monroe safely.”

Officials did not provide any other details.

