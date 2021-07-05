NC DHHS Flu
Police charge man in accidental shooting of girlfriend

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a 21-year-old man accidentally shot his girlfriend and then lied to investigators about it.

Jason Simmons is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Police responded at approximately 11:15 a.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 100 block of North Romney Street.

Court documents state Simmons called 911 to report the shooting, telling dispatchers that an unknown person outside the apartment shot her, but said he did not see it happen.

An affidavit states the victim initially confirmed this account at the scene, but later changed her story, telling police she was entering the apartment with Simmons and a relative when a firearm fell to the floor and fired, striking her in the leg.

But investigators then said MUSC personnel said the bullet entered the upper rear area of the victim’s leg and travelled down from her calf, which is inconsistent with the claim that the fun fired from the ground up.

Court documents allege Simmons later told detectives he owned a handgun and that she was shot during an accident in their bedroom and that he was standing beside her when the gun fired.

A judge set bond at a total of $25,000 on the charges, according to jail records.

