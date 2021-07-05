North Carolina officer on leave after gun goes off, hits man

TARBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina police officer is on administrative leave after his gun went off and wounded a motorist who drove off from a traffic checkpoint and led the officer on a foot chase.

Tarboro police said in a news release that the motorist drove off on Sunday after the officer smelled alcohol and marijuana in the car.

The news release says that during the ensuing chase, the man hit another car, then got out and ran.

When the officer caught him and tried to take him into custody, his gun went off.

Police filed multiple charges against the driver, and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

