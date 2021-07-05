NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Marine vet dad and long-lost daughter meet after more than 60 years following DNA site link-up

Marine vet dad and long-lost daughter meet after more than 60 years following DNA site link-up
Marine vet dad and long-lost daughter meet after more than 60 years following DNA site link-up(WHNT)
By CBS News
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - A father and daughter who spent more than half a century apart found each other through a DNA testing site and got together this 4th of July weekend, reports CBS Huntsville, Alabama affiliate WHNT-TV.

Marine Corps veteran Thomas Williams, 81, finally got to meet his 62-year-old daughter, Tylin Rosser as well as her children and his great grandchildren face-to-face.

The day was filled with tears and laughter.

“I think about you all the time. I always did,” Williams said as he embraced Rosser for the first time.

“I’m here,” Rosser replied.

“God answers prayers,” Williams said.

Williams always knew he fathered a child from a relationship he had while stationed in the Philippines.

“A friend of mine in the Marines showed me a picture and I didn’t know whether it was a little girl or boy because it was so small, and he said ‘this is your baby,” Williams recalled.

He was always open with his American-born children about his additional daughter.

“I told you about Tylin years ago!” Williams said to another daughter, Dana Williams.

He just never knew how to find the child.

Long-lost daughter Tylin Rosser had no idea the man she grew up with wasn’t her biological father until after his death. It was a hidden truth her mother only confessed shortly before her own death.

“She had dementia, and she was in several stages then, but when I asked her was he my biological father, all she could remember was just, ‘William,’” Rosser said.

Rosser’s own daughter gifted her a DNA test from Ancestry.com.

“I got some information maybe about 6 weeks later saying Carla Minor Williams was a cousin or close relative,” Rosser said. “I said that must be the ‘William’ my mom was always saying.”

Carla was a relative, along with Thomas Williams’ other children -- confirmed with a DNA test.

“They all favor!” Williams laughed.

The father-daughter pair met virtually at first.

Then, Williams’ American-born children began to plan the surprise of a lifetime, bringing Tylin, her children, and her grandchildren from their Ohio home to Alabama for the holiday.

The two spoke about his time stationed in the Philippines, catching up on the little things.

“I got that when I was in Subang Bay,” Williams said as he pointed to a tattoo on his arm.

They also had tough conversations.

“My mother got terminally ill; that’s the only reason I didn’t come back there, but then after that I didn’t know how to find you,” Williams explained.

Copyright 2021 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes
11 displaced after fireworks cause $80K in damage to two Charlotte homes
Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
One person is dead and three others injured following a crash in Union County.
Union Co. wreck leaves one dead, three injured
Memorial fans were made of Migellic "Jelli" Young ahead of the release of her body July 4.
Body of 4-year-old found buried in yard released to funeral home
WBTV
Skyshow returns to Charlotte this weekend

Latest News

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office said Monday a woman reported missing since June 23 has...
Woman reported missing from Colleton Co. home found safe
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast
Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
Demolition crews set off a string of explosives Sunday night that brought down the last of the...
3 more victims found in South Florida condo collapse; death toll at 27
Officials warn scammers are setting up false charity sites to profit off of the Surfside tragedy.
Officials warn of false Surfside GoFundMe sites