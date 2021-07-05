Murder suspect fatally shot by Wilkes Co. deputy hours after woman found dead in Caldwell Co.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man suspected in a murder was shot and killed by a Wilkes County deputy hours after a woman was found dead in Caldwell County, according to law enforcement officials.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went looking for Thomas Billings in the daytime hours Friday to serve him with a domestic violence order.

Officials say a woman had lived with Billings on Sycamore Court until she recently moved and took out the domestic violence order against him.

Deputies could not find Billings when they went looking to serve him with the order.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, officials say the woman went to the house on Sycamore Court to pick up a few things.

The woman reportedly called a relative to tell them where she was and the relative started to hear a commotion over the phone, reportedly hearing Billings’ voice in the background.

The relative then reportedly heard an altercation before the phone went dead. This relative called 911 and said something was wrong.

Officials say as deputies rushed to the scene, this relative also went to the scene and found the woman dying from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead by EMS on scene and her car was missing.

Officials say Billings was immediately suspected because of the domestic violence order and also identified by the person who heard the call. This person reportedly also overheard Billings telling the woman to go to Wilkes County.

A “be-on-the-lookout” was issued with the missing car information and Billings’s information as well. The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office was especially on the lookout.

A couple hours later, deputies say the vehicle was spotted and there was some type of confrontation.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Billings had a gun at that time and he was fatally shot dead by a Wilkes County deputy.

WBTV has reached out to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office for information about this incident but have not yet received any other information.

